1 person seriously hurt after being shot inside vehicle in Miramar, police say

Person seriously injured after being shot inside vehicle holding 2 others

A person was seriously injured after being shot inside their vehicle Saturday morning in Miramar, according to police.

The incident was reported near the area of 7700 Fairway Boulevard.

Miramar police said the victim was shot while inside a vehicle stopped on Fairway Boulevard near Nassau Drive.

Police said the victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital and that two other passengers who were in the vehicle were not harmed.

Officers located the suspect vehicle on the west side of Miramar and conducted a felony stop.

Miramar police detectives are actively investigating the scene.

Police have not mentioned if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.