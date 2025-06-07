Watch CBS News
1 person seriously hurt after being shot inside vehicle in Miramar, police say

By
Alyssa Dzikowski
Digital Media Producer, CBS Miami
Alyssa Dzikowski attended the University of Miami and became a digital producer for CBS News in September of 2022.
A person was seriously injured after being shot inside their vehicle Saturday morning in Miramar, according to police.

The incident was reported near the area of 7700 Fairway Boulevard.

Miramar police said the victim was shot while inside a vehicle stopped on Fairway Boulevard near Nassau Drive. 

Police said the victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital and that two other passengers who were in the vehicle were not harmed.

Officers located the suspect vehicle on the west side of Miramar and conducted a felony stop.

Miramar police detectives are actively investigating the scene.

Police have not mentioned if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

