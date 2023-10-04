Watch CBS News
Person injured in early morning shooting in Dania Beach

By John MacLauchlan

FORT LAUDERDALE - One person was injured in an early morning shooting in Dania Beach.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said around 3:45 a.m. they received word of the shooting near the 700 block of SW 10th Street.

When deputies arrived they found a male who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

