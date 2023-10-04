Person injured in early morning shooting in Dania Beach

Early morning shooting in Dania Beach sends one person to the hospital

Early morning shooting in Dania Beach sends one person to the hospital

Early morning shooting in Dania Beach sends one person to the hospital

FORT LAUDERDALE - One person was injured in an early morning shooting in Dania Beach.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said around 3:45 a.m. they received word of the shooting near the 700 block of SW 10th Street.

When deputies arrived they found a male who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.