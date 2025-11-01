South Florida food distribution programs helping several dozens as government shutdown continues

Right now, 42 million Americans who rely on the SNAP program are still wondering if they'll be able to buy groceries while the government is still closed.

Here in South Florida, there are food distribution programs available to help feed those in need, where people haven't had to utilize them until now.

Guniette Brinson said she works for the federal government, but due to the shutdown, she hasn't gotten a paycheck in more than 30 days.

"You work but you can't get paid," Brinson said.

So, she's in line at the food distribution event held by the Town of Pembroke Park. Anyone who needed a meal just had to line up and open their trunk. Brinson was hoping she wouldn't have to resort to this, but told CBS News Miami she's close to choosing between eating and paying bills.

"We can't buy no food," Brinson said. "We won't be able to pay our lights, our rent, [and] our mortgage."

Town officials told CBS News Miami the farm share organization provided the food, which is enough for anywhere between 2 to 300 cars.

"We're gonna have folks showing up today that have never done this before," said Joe Donzelli of Pembroke Park. "They've never needed help, they've never needed assistance."

Town officials said this event is more important than ever: Since we're nearing the holidays, we're in a government shutdown, and federal food programs such as SNAP were set to expire Saturday.

"So now you have all of those folks and the families that are already in need, and you can quickly see the problem is growing exponentially," Donzelli said.

A federal court has ordered the Trump administration to continue funding SNAP, but Brinson doesn't understand why it's so hard to feed people in need.

"This don't make no sense," Brinson said. "It really don't make no sense."

If you missed Saturday's food giveaway, town officials said they're likely going to host more of them.