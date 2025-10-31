SNAP uncertainty leaves South Florida seniors scrambling for food aid

Many people are unsure whether their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will be replenished on Saturday.

With so much uncertainty, local food organizations are preparing for an influx of need throughout communities.

Senior citizens face rising food insecurity

One of the most vulnerable groups — and a significant portion of SNAP recipients — is senior citizens.

The Pantry of Broward County and Meals on Wheels South Florida told CBS News Miami they are being inundated with calls from elderly people who are terrified of what's to come.

"We are hearing horror stories on a daily basis of folks just cannot make ends meet," said Wendy Bourgault, executive director of Meals on Wheels South Florida.

Bourgault said that at the beginning of the week, her Broward County office was swamped with calls from people whose SNAP benefits would be ending.

She said one morning, they were hit with 20 calls looking for help with food.

"They have to choose, 'Do I run electricity? Do I go to the doctor? Do I buy food?'" said Bourgault.

New relief program targets homebound seniors

After noticing a rise in the cry for help, Meals on Wheels South Florida established the Senior SNAP Relief Program.

"Over 60, homebound, and in need who have lost their SNAP benefits, we will kick in immediately two weeks' worth of food. Maybe by then it will be ended. If it isn't, you'll immediately get another two weeks," said Bourgault.

Empty shelf after empty shelf is becoming a trend at the Pantry of Broward County.

Pantry prepares for disaster-level demand

With the ending of SNAP benefits, staff said they are preparing for a natural disaster, like it's a hurricane.

"It's all hands on deck for the staff. It's trying to get as many volunteers in as possible," said Warren Lubow, chief operating officer of the Pantry of Broward County.

Lubow said the phones have been nonstop with calls from seniors seeking help.

Ninety percent of their clients receive SNAP.

"You take away those SNAP benefits — that's less money in their pockets for rent, for food. For electric bills, water bills," said Lubow.

Already serving 600 seniors across Broward County, the pantry is trying its hardest to serve everyone.

"We have been getting a lot more requests for new clients. We have a waitlist of over 150 people," said Lubow.

Volunteers urgently needed to meet demand

Both organizations say there's a great need for volunteers during this time.