SNAP benefits ending Saturday, Miami-Dade braces for food crisis

The mayor of Miami-Dade County says a food crisis is approaching as SNAP benefits are expected to end this Saturday.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 24 percent of Miami-Dade County households will be directly impacted by the loss of benefits.

Pantries expect surge in demand

Workers at the Coconut Grove Crisis Food Pantry told CBS News Miami they expect the number of people seeking food to rise after Nov. 1.

"This disruption will put hundreds of thousands of people at food insecurity. In fact, we are one of the counties with one of the most affected families," Levine Cava said.

According to the mayor, nearly one in four households relies on SNAP benefits, with 60 percent of those recipients being seniors age 60 or older.

Mayor calls for public support

Levine Cava joined nonprofits and food suppliers on Wednesday afternoon, asking the public to donate food, money, and time.

"These are our children. These are our families. These are our grandparents, our neighbors," she said.

Pantry already seeing hardship

Local food pantries like Coconut Grove Crisis Food Pantry say they are already seeing people struggle. The pantry serves about 220 households a week.

"They are having to choose between paying their rent and buying food," said Debbie Dolson, director of outreach for the pantry.

Volunteers witness growing need

Twin sisters and Coconut Grove natives Paula and Paulette Culmer volunteer at the pantry every Tuesday. The retired federal workers said it is heartbreaking to see former colleagues show up for food.

"They're worrying about their finances. And a lot of people don't wanna ask for help, but they need help," said Paulette Culmer.

With SNAP benefits ending, they expect the need to grow—and the population they serve to become younger, including more single mothers.

"They used to be prideful, but the pride has gone out the window when you have kids that they need to feed," said Paula Culmer. "You don't want to see kids starving, so a lot of them are coming out and asking for help."

County launches donation website

Like Levine Cava, the Coconut Grove Crisis Food Pantry says donations are key to filling the gaps created by the influx of people.

The county has established a website with information on how to help: miamidade.gov/cares