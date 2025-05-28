Watch CBS News
Passengers react to disturbing TSA attack caught on video at Miami International Airport

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado,
Peter D'Oench

/ CBS Miami

Video shows attack on TSA agent at MIA
Video shows attack on TSA agent at MIA 00:47

Passengers at Miami International Airport are expressing outrage and concern after viewing a newly released surveillance video of a violent attack on TSA officers last December.

CBS News Miami showed the footage to travelers, who described the incident as "unacceptable, scary and concerning."

Assault in the Miami International Airport TSA screening area

A man is facing multiple battery charges after allegedly attacking Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers during a violent incident at Miami International Airport last December, an attack captured on surveillance video, according to a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office arrest report.

The incident occurred just before 7 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2024, at 4200 NW 21st Street.

Authorities said the confrontation began with an assault on a passenger and escalated into a physical altercation with TSA personnel, leading to the arrest of 28-year-old Cameron Dylan McDougall.

Attack on a TSA officer

According to the arrest report, McDougall entered a TSA screening area and attempted to punch an officer, grabbing the officer's arms while continuing to swing.

As McDougall backed away and tripped over a cart, another TSA officer stepped in and grabbed his legs to prevent further attacks, deputies said.

The report stated McDougall struck one TSA officer three times in the face with a closed fist as the officer tried to restrain him.

A witness then held McDougall down until law enforcement arrived and took him into custody, the sheriff's office said.

McDougall is facing several charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer or other protected personnel, battery on a person 65 or older and misdemeanor battery, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Passenger reactions: "This is not OK"

CBS News Miami showed the surveillance video to airline passengers and they said they found it disturbing.

Russell Hill said, "It is a shame. It is unacceptable in this day and age and it should not be tolerated. There is no room for it."

"It is scary, really scary and this is not ok. I don't know what was going on in that person's head. This is not OK," Karissa Liangos of Chicago said.

Dimitri Liangos of Chicago said, "This was really a strange act. I have never seen that. Somebody acting like that. It is not a good look for people from Canada and Canadian citizens."

"It is concerning. I mean the TSA, they are the good guys right? They are not the bad guys," Tiina Collins from Finland said.

Jeanie Shulleeta said, "They are not acting in God's spirit. They are reacting from their feelings. They are taking it out on someone else. In this case they are taking it out on the TSA and that is not right."

