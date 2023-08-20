PART TWO: Facing South Florida for Aug 20: Back to School with the Superintendents
Jim also interviews the presidents of the Broward and Miami-Dade teacher unions about educators' concerns heading into the new school year, and he talks to the presidents of the PTAs in the two counties, about the use by politicians of the phrase 'parental rights', to justify their policies.
Guests: Peter Licata, Broward Schools Superintendent
Jose Dotres, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent
Karla Hernandez Mats, United Teachers of Dade President
Anna Fusco, Broward Teachers Union President
Maria Norton, Miami-Dade PTA President
Sharon Paslowski, Broward PTA President
