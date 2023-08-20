PART TWO: Facing South Florida for Aug 20: Back to School with the Superintendents

PART TWO: Facing South Florida for Aug 20: Back to School with the Superintendents

PART TWO: Facing South Florida for Aug 20: Back to School with the Superintendents

Jim also interviews the presidents of the Broward and Miami-Dade teacher unions about educators' concerns heading into the new school year, and he talks to the presidents of the PTAs in the two counties, about the use by politicians of the phrase 'parental rights', to justify their policies.

Guests: Peter Licata, Broward Schools Superintendent

Jose Dotres, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent

Karla Hernandez Mats, United Teachers of Dade President

Anna Fusco, Broward Teachers Union President

Maria Norton, Miami-Dade PTA President

Sharon Paslowski, Broward PTA President