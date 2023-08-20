Watch CBS News
Local News

PART TWO: Facing South Florida for Aug 20: Back to School with the Superintendents

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

PART TWO: Facing South Florida for Aug 20: Back to School with the Superintendents
PART TWO: Facing South Florida for Aug 20: Back to School with the Superintendents 22:55

  Jim also interviews the presidents of the Broward and Miami-Dade teacher unions about educators' concerns heading into the new school year, and he talks to the presidents of the PTAs in the two counties, about the use by politicians of the phrase 'parental rights', to justify their policies.

Guests:  Peter Licata, Broward Schools Superintendent

                           Jose Dotres, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent

                           Karla Hernandez Mats, United Teachers of Dade President

                           Anna Fusco, Broward Teachers Union President

                           Maria Norton, Miami-Dade PTA President

                           Sharon Paslowski, Broward PTA President

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on August 20, 2023 / 12:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.