Parents of slain rapper "Baby Cino" sue Hialeah and EMTs over leaked photo

The parents of murdered Miami rapper "Baby Cino" are suing the City of Hialeah and three emergency medical technicians, alleging a disturbing violation of privacy and dignity following his death.

The lawsuit claims EMTs at the scene of Timothy Starks' fatal shooting in March 2022 took a photo of his lifeless body, which later surfaced online as cover art for what the family describes as a diss track posted to SoundCloud.

The image showed Starks—known as "Baby Cino"—slumped in the passenger seat of a red Altima, where an unknown gunman shot and killed him.

Photo used without consent adds to family's trauma

Starks' parents, Angelica and Edner Yeye, say the trauma deepened when a close family friend sent them the song cover. The explicit photo was used without their knowledge or consent. Although the image has since been removed from the track, the emotional impact remains.

"That is very heartbreaking as a mother," said Angelica Blount-Yeye. "That's a picture I cannot—and will never—get out of my head."

The family believes someone among the EMT crew took the photo, which was then leaked. Their attorney, Tobechuku Nwahiri, said that while three individuals are named in the lawsuit, it's about uncovering the truth and holding the responsible party accountable.

"If it's one person, there's an opportunity for that person to come forward," Nwahiri said. "Or for the others to say who was involved."

Call for accountability and policy change

CBS News Miami contacted one of the EMTs named in the lawsuit, who referred the station to the City of Hialeah. The city responded by stating it does not comment on pending litigation.

"This is unacceptable," said Edner Yeye. "Somebody's got to be held accountable."

Attorney Nwahiri expressed hope that the lawsuit would prompt municipalities and first responders to adopt stricter protocols regarding the treatment of the deceased.

"We want to see policy change—to protect families and to respect the dead," he said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed that the investigation into Starks' murder remains open. No arrests have been made.