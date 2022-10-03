Parents of boy, 5, found after he was dropped off at wrong school, officials say

Parents of 5-year-old boy found after he was left at wrong school

FORT LAUDERDALE -- County child protective services officials were investigating after a 5-year-old Lauderdale Lakes elementary school student was apparently dropped off at the wrong school Monday, prompting a frantic search for his parents, authorities said.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office initially asked for the public's help to find the parents of the boy after he was dropped off at Park Lakes Elementary School shortly after 9 a.m.

Investigators said in a written statement issued around 3:45 p.m. that the boy's parent's had been found.

The boy was found wandering around outside the school although he was not registered to attend the school.

He was initially placed in the care of Child Protective Investigations Section workers before his parents were located.

It was not immediately clear if the parents would face charges or what led to him being dropped off at a school he did not attend.