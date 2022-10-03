Watch CBS News
Local News

Parents of boy, 5, found after he was dropped off at wrong school, officials say

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Parents of 5-year-old boy found after he was left at wrong school
Parents of 5-year-old boy found after he was left at wrong school 00:15

FORT LAUDERDALE -- County child protective services officials were investigating after a 5-year-old Lauderdale Lakes elementary school student was apparently dropped off at the wrong school Monday, prompting a frantic search for his parents, authorities said.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office initially asked for the public's help to find the parents of the boy after he was dropped off at Park Lakes Elementary School shortly after 9 a.m. 

Investigators said in a written statement issued around 3:45 p.m. that the boy's parent's had been found.

The boy was found wandering around outside the school although he was not registered to attend the school.

He was initially placed in the care of Child Protective Investigations Section workers before his parents were located.

It was not immediately clear if the parents would face charges or what led to him being dropped off at a school he did not attend.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 5:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.