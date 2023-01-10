Parents charged in drug-induced death of 1-year-old Deerfied Beach boy

Wendy Previl, charged in death of his 1-year-old child. Broward County Sheriff's Office

FORT LAUDERDALE - The parents of a 1-year-old Deerfield Beach child have been arrested for his death.

Wendy Previl, 30, and Shaneka Dean, 33, have been charged with aggravated manslaughter, according to court documents..

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to 218 SW 3rd Street on Sept. 24 after receiving a report of a medical emergency.

Arriving deputies found the couple's child, Zaire Cenatus, in "medical distress." The child was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

Sheriff's detectives said their investigation revealed that Dean and Previl, "failed to provide the care, supervision and services necessary for 1-year-old Zaire Cenatus. As a result of this culpable negligence, the child died from a lethal intoxication of drugs, including fentanyl."

Dean and Previl were also charged with possession of fentanyl.

Dean was able to bond out of jail after making an appearance before a judge.

During his hearing, Previl's bond was raised from $100,000 to $175,000. If he does make bail, he is to have no contact with Dean.