Palmetto Bay neighbors take sides in fight over new 87th Avenue bridge

PALMETTO BAY - It's a debate dividing Palmetto Bay neighbors, dozens are opposed to the construction of the 87th Avenue Bridge.

The project was created to provide connectivity for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians along SW 87th Avenue. Those opposed to it said it would create more traffic problems in their neighborhoods and impact their quality of life.

Palmetto Bay resident Marianne Salazar has lived in the neighborhood for 25 years.

"They are going to destroy Palmetto Bay, this area of Palmetto Bay, and it's not going to solve anything. The issue lies with our county commission and our mayor that has allowed all this development to go forth, with no infrastructure for traffic and we in the neighborhoods are paying for it," she said.

"We have over 100 people here in support of stopping this bridge. You've heard from the other people, it has been pretty much forced upon everyone," resident Joseph Miorelli told CBS News Miami's Nikiya Carrero as he and his supporters protested the new bridge at the construction site.

Not everyone, however, was opposed to the bridge. Madeline Roman went to the site to express her views in favor of the bridge.

"Under normal circumstances, had this been a town hall meeting, you would have seen an equal number of people that are in favor of this bridge that live in Palmetto Bay, like myself. There was a study done in 2021 and I have a copy of it right here by the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue that identified this type of infrastructure as being able to mitigate EMS issues and things of that sort when you most need it," she said.

Residents against the project said it was pushed through during pandemic-era policies and they feel deceived.

County Commissioner Danielle Cohen-Higgins ran on a campaign promise of providing traffic relief and connectivity for District 8. She advocated for the project.

"For whatever reason, the residents are having a difficult time grasping the reality of the fact that this bridge is moving forward. The area is being prepped for construction and yes, I fully support this, I supported it as a candidate and I will continue to support it. It was voted on, it was noticed, it was litigated and the residents who are in opposition lost that argument at the board and at the courts," said Cohen-Higgins.

While the commissioner said the project is a done deal, some neighbors said it's not over yet.

"We still have time to stop it, absolutely," said Marsha Matson, who sits on the Palmetto Bay Council.

Neighbors appealed the court's ruling. They are still waiting for the court's decision on the appeal. Despite opposition and ongoing debate, if things move forward as planned, construction on the 87th Avenue bridge is expected to be completed in May 2026.