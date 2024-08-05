Palmetto Bay calls for emergency meeting to discuss controversial bridge project

MIAMI - The Village of Palmetto Bay is calling for an emergency meeting in connection with a controversial bridge project.

In an exclusive interview, the Mayor of Palmetto Bay, Karyn Cunningham met with CBS News Miami to discuss the new developments surrounding the 87th Avenue Bridge.

Cunningham told CBS News Miami she learned the contract to build the bridge was awarded to a company responsible for the 2018 FIU pedestrian bridge collapse that claimed six lives.

"This is about questions relating to public safety and the community has to have answers about public safety," said Cunningham.

Now, she has called a special council meeting for Thursday to address the issue.

"My understanding of the county process is this was a contractor that was administratively plugged in, I don't know by whom. But through whatever their process is, so I assume the county mayor could say hey we need to take a break here," said Mayor Cunningham.

CBS News Miami also reached out to County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

She sent CBS Miami the following statement.

"My top priority is the safety of all our residents and neighborhoods. I have opposed the construction of a bridge on 87th Ave since I was a Commissioner in the District and worked hard to support and put in place different measures to address traffic congestion in the area. Some of these measures include the construction of traffic circles at key intersections, additional Bus Rapid Transit stations on US 1, and extending smart traffic lights on US 1."

"The construction of the bridge was approved and authorized by a vote of the Board of County Commission with an overwhelming majority in 2021 and Miami-Dade County's Department of Transportation and Public Works proceeded with the process as required."

"I have been in touch with Mayor Cunningham over the last few days and requested an immediate review of the contract process in response to concerns from Palmetto Bay residents. The Department will be prepared to share all the facts at the upcoming Council Meeting on Thursday."

CBS News Miami recently met with a group of neighbors who shared their concerns about the bridge. The project was created to provide connectivity for drivers but those opposed to it said it would create more traffic problems in their neighborhood and impact their quality of life.

They took the issue to court and lost. They appealed and just found out the court will hear their appeal. Cunningham explained the next steps in the process.

"Step one is to get the questions of the residents answered and that's my goal for this Thursday, August 8th. Step two will be to look towards October 1st which is when we will be able to have our voices heard in front of the 3rd DCA and that will determine whether the bridge move forward or doesn't move forward," said Cunningham.

There are also many people in the community who want to see the 87th Avenue bridge happen, but Cunningham says the issue now is concerns swirling about the contractor awarded the project.