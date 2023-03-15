Five years since FIU pedestrian bridge collapse that killed six

MIAMI - Wednesday, March 15th, marked five years since the tragic pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida International University.

The bridge was under construction on SW 8th Street when a large portion of it came crashing down onto traffic.

Six people were killed in the collapse, including FIU student Alexa Duran, and 10 others were hurt. A total of eight cars were crushed.

The bridge was being built in the city of Sweetwater as a safety measure so that students did not have to cross the busy highway to get to and from its Modesto A. Maidique campus.

The National Transportation Safety Board's final report on the collapse cited design problems and inadequate oversight. It faulted the firms involved in the project and Florida International University for failing to act once extensive cracking appeared during construction of the pedestrian bridge. The agency said they should have halted work and shut down the road beneath it.

A multi-million dollar settlement was shared among the families of the victims.