911 calls describe chaos after jet crashed into Palm Beach street, killing all 9 people aboard

Newly released 911 calls show the chaos and confusion after a Learjet crashed onto a street in the city of Greenacres in Palm Beach County on Sunday, killing all nine people aboard.

As emergency crews raced to the scene, callers struggled to understand what had happened, and some described what sounded like an explosion.

"I think an airplane or rocket. Something fell out of the sky," one caller told dispatchers.

Another caller said it sounded like a bomb going off.

The aircraft was a Learjet 60. Among the nine people killed was Nathalia Filgueiras, 20, the plane's copilot. She was heard talking to air traffic control in the final moments before the crash.

Her father, Allan Filgueiras, remembers his daughter as exceptionally talented and says that flying was a passion they shared.

"She was gifted and my soulmate," he said.

He said he wishes he could have been with her on the flight.

"I wanted to be by her side, inside the plane, to help," he said.

The family has hired attorney Stuart Grossman while they wait for answers about what caused the crash. Grossman said Filgueiras was highly qualified for her role despite her age.

"She was at the top of her class in everything that she did, and she was perfectly qualified to be the co-pilot on this flight, despite her tender years," Grossman said.

Her father said she showed remarkable strength in her final moments.

"She made me so proud. She showed me what it was like to be a hero," he said.

The family has not filed a lawsuit and is waiting for the investigation to show what led to the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board said investigators are examining the plane's engine and other components to determine the cause. The investigation is ongoing.