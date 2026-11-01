Jet from Texas carrying 9 people crashes near homes in Palm Beach, Florida, FAA says

A jet with nine people aboard crashed near homes in Florida late Sunday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The agency said a Learjet 60 crashed in Palm Beach County, near the Cresthaven area, just before 1 p.m. The FAA noted the jet had left Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was bound for the Bahamas.

Details about what may have caused the crash had not yet been shared.

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said all northbound and southbound lanes of Military Trail near Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North were closed until further notice.

CBS News Miami will share updates as soon as they are made available.