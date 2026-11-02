What we know about the 9 people killed in the Palm Beach County jet crash

Nine people were killed when a business jet that departed from Texas crashed in a Palm Beach County neighborhood on Sunday, and now the families of those who were lost have released a joint statement.

"With broken hearts, our families share that Adam Robinson and Helen Sharp, their children Emma and Charlie, Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, and Anita Maria Cetina were among those lost aboard the flight that went down near Greenacres, Florida, on November 1," the family said in the statement.

This image shows eight of the nine victims of the plane crash in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Nov. 1, 2026.

"Adam and Helen were devoted parents, and Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2, were the light of their lives. Helen and Adam were the love affair that will last forever. Their warmth, generosity and gift for making people feel welcome touched so many lives. Their loss will be felt deeply by all those who loved them and who they loved in return.

"Charmi and Rachel were full of joy and adventure. They loved their people fiercely, fully and without hesitation. From the moment they met, they were all in on each other and the life they were building. They are deeply loved, and we will miss them endlessly.

"Anita Maria cared for Emma and Charlie with tenderness and devotion, and she was truly part of the family. She showed us a legacy of unconditional love and devotion.

"We are deeply grateful to the first responders, investigators, and the Palm Beach County community for their care, and to everyone who has reached out with love. Our hearts are also with the families of the pilots, who are grieving alongside us.

"We ask for privacy as we grieve. Details about memorial services will be shared once arrangements are made."

Law enforcement responds to a plane crash in Palm Beach County, Fla., on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. AP Photo/Mark Elias

Earlier on Monday, family members identified the co-pilot as Nathalia Filgueiras, 20.

CBS News Miami's West Palm Beach affiliate, WPEC, interviewed Nathalia three years ago, when she was a high school senior in Boca Raton. She received her pilot's license before her driver's license.

The captain was identified as Jeffrey Gregory, 55, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter and a manifest obtained by CBS.

Pilot in Palm Beach County plane crash was "managing ice" before declaring "Mayday"

The Learjet 60 departed from Austin, Texas, on Sunday, and was en route to the Bahamas when the pilot began to report weather and turbulence issues, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

And in audio recordings, the pilot described "managing the ice" shortly before declaring a "Mayday."

After explaining the ice, the pilot then made multiple distress calls amid severe weather that had been pushing through the area at the time.

Officials said the weather may have been a factor in the crash.