Owner, sons speak out after fire guts iconic Suarez Bike Shop in Miami

MIAMI - The owner of an iconic bicycle shop in Miami and his sons are speaking out after a blaze destroyed the inside of their business on Wednesday night.

"I feel destroyed," said Luis Suarez, the owner of the Suarez Bike Shop that has been in business in Little Havana at two different locations since 1987.

Lt. Pete Sanchez says Miami Fire Rescue responded to the shop at 7:40 p.m. at 836 West Flagler Street and brought the fire under control within 30 minutes. The blaze was classified as a Code 1, meaning additional crews were dispatched.

Sanchez says the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Suarez's son said they were not sure what the cause was, but Luis Suarez said it may have started after some bicycle batteries exploded.

"I have two batteries that blew up," he said. "I had just finished closing the store. I close at 7. When I heard about, it, I was headed home when I got the call. When I got back to the store it was too late. I thank the community for their support and with the help of God I hope we can open again. I hope insurance will cover the damages."

His son, Josue Suarez said, "When I got here there was smoke and we could not get near it. It was toxic. It's pretty bad. Now, we can't repair any bicycles."

Family members said 20 bicycles were inside the shop at the time.

Arnold Suarez said, "Our main damage is in the service area with parts and maintenance where we take care of tires and flats and brakes. Even though we are burned down the legend doesn't die. My father, Luis Suarez, is a legend here in the community of Little Havana. He has helped kids in the street as well. They come here for guidance and advice."

He said, "I feel bad. This is his life's work. He was going to pass it down to us. I hope we can rebuild though it may not be in the same spot.

Right now, I am thankful that no one got hurt. The only one that got hurt was the cat who was the mascot. The cat left behind 3 kittens who we have."

The fire also seriously damaged a barber shop that was next door to the Suarez Bike Shop.

Suarez is trying to raise money for uninsured expenses through a fundraising website.