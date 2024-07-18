Watch CBS News
South Florida family in shock after their Miami bike shop goes up in flames

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI — A South Florida family is in shock after their bike shop went up in flames on Wednesday night.

Around 7:40 p.m., the City of Miami Fire Department was called out to reports of a fire at the business located at 836 W. Flagler St. in Little Havana. When firefighters arrived, crews found the building with "heavy smoke and fire billowing" from the bike shop, Miami Fire told CBS News Miami.

Firefighters aggressively attacked the flames as they searched for people inside the building. Nobody was found inside the building and firefighters took control of the fire within 30 minutes.

The bike shop owners are currently on the scene as Miami Fire investigates the cause and origin of the fire. The family said they've been in operations since 1987.

