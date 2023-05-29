Watch CBS News
Overturned tanker truck results in small fuel spill, closure of I-595 lanes

By CBS Miami Team

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Crews in Broward County were working to clean up a small spill and transfer 90,000 galloons of fuel after a traffic accident resulted in a tanker truck overturning on Interstate 595, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The overturned tanker truck led to traffic delays for motorists Monday morning

The crash happened at 9 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-595 just east of I-95 and resulted in crews closing all lanes of I-595 while they worked to upright the truck, remove the fuel and transfer the remaining gas into a second trailer.

There were no reports of injuries but motorists were warned to expect delays.

The accident prompted the closure of all lanes of I-595 east of I-95. Motorists were urged to use Griffin Road as a detour.

The sheriff's office said motorists should expect delays until the situation was resolved.

According to FHP, the entry to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and to Port Everglades was being affected by the accident.

FHP said eastbound traffic was being diverted to the Florida Turnpike and I-95 while westbound traffic was being diverted to southbound lanes of I-95.

The FHP also said it planned to close westbound I-95 at US Highway 1 at Port Everglades.

