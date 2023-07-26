Watch CBS News
Overnight wrong-way crash on I-95 in Broward sends at least 3 people to the hospital

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities on Wednesday were investigating an overnight crash on Interstate 95 in Broward County that involved a vehicle traveling the wrong way, officials said.

At least three people were taken to the hospital for treatment following the crash, which occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Commercial Boulevard. Information about their condition was pending.

Crash site
The aftermath of a crash in Broward County early Wednesday morning. CBS News Miami

The Florida Highway Patrol has not confirmed details about the wreck but video from the scene showed at least two vehicles with massive front-end damage.

Oakland Park fire officials said the wreck occurred when a wrong-way driver collided with an oncoming vehicle.

The wreck led to the closure of the freeway's express lanes in the area but they reopened a short time later.

