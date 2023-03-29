Overnight Wilton Manors burglary spree under investigation

WILTON MANORS - An odd burglary spree overnight as thieves broke into four businesses in the Manor Way Shopping Center in the 2700 block of North Andrews Avenue in Wilton Manors.

After breaking through a window in a dog grooming shop, the crook grabbed the cover of a toilet tank and used it to break through walls into neighboring businesses.

"They came here and they open a hole, moved the cabinet to get into that side of the business and then they came on this side, opened up and went right through curtain place," explained grooming shop owner Cruz Mata.

The crook climbed through the wall and into a drapery cleaning business. They took nothing but camera equipment then climbed through the wall again into a bail bond shop.

"They broke into the file cabinet. We have a double lock with a key and a padlock. I think they took the files out of here and threw it up here," explained Bail bondsman Gregory Todd.

They didn't take anything from the shop, passing on the safe, computer equipment, and a gun.

"They went through my desk, they removed a handgun and they have it laying on top there," Todd said, pointing to the gun. "There's a table out there that has 300+ rounds of ammunition, they didn't touch that," he said.

After that the crook broke into a hair salon — we're told they took cash and a couple of bottles of wine.

Surveillance video shows very little, just the back of someone's head while the crook uses a broom to shift the camera angle. But business owners tell us that the camera is right by the outdoor fuse box where power was shut off to the businesses that were hit, possibly to cut off the cameras.

"I had to cancel all the customers today. More than likely I have to cancel tomorrow too. I have to get this fixed before we can bring anything in," Mata said.

If you have information call Broward Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS or Wilton Manors Police.