Watch CBS News
Local News

Late night shooting prompts police investigation in North Miami

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Overnight North Miami shooting under investigation
Overnight North Miami shooting under investigation 00:45

MIAMI - North Miami police are investigating a late night shooting.

It happened late Wednesday night near NW 131st Street and 9th Avenue.

A woman who lives in the area said she heard the gunfire.

"Probably around 11:15 (p.m.) I just heard maybe like 20 to 30 bullets going off, like just back to back, and after about 10 minutes the police showed up. They blocked it off and started taking people to the hospital, it was crazy," she said.

Police have not released an update on their investigation. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 8:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.