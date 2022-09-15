Late night shooting prompts police investigation in North Miami

MIAMI - North Miami police are investigating a late night shooting.

It happened late Wednesday night near NW 131st Street and 9th Avenue.

A woman who lives in the area said she heard the gunfire.

"Probably around 11:15 (p.m.) I just heard maybe like 20 to 30 bullets going off, like just back to back, and after about 10 minutes the police showed up. They blocked it off and started taking people to the hospital, it was crazy," she said.

Police have not released an update on their investigation.