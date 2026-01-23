Miami man accused of child sex crimes faces new charges after police identify additional victim

A Miami man who has been in jail after he was arrested for child sex crimes is facing new charges after police say they identified an additional victim.

Osher Joshua Pittman was arrested in 2025 for sexual battery on a minor and possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the City of Mimai Police Department.

According to police, the department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force interviewed a minor victim after a reported incident of sexual assault on May 19, 2025.

That victim told police that while they were at Pittman's home, he touched them inappropriately. Police said that at the time of the alleged incident, the minor's mother was in another room.

Pittman was taken into custody on May 27.

Then on Aug. 18, detectives received a tip regarding the online upload of child sexual abuse material.

As a result, a search warrant was executed at Pittman's home, where electronic devices belonging to Pittman were located and found to contain more than 100 images of child sexual abuse material, according to an arrest affidavit.

Osher Joshua Pittman Miami Police Department

Pittman now facing new charges

According to new information provided by Miami police on Friday, the department's Special Victims Unit has been actively investigating crimes against children involving Pittman, and an additional victim was identified.

Police said that since Aug. 18, detectives have been working to identify all of the children who were depicted in the photos and successfully located and identified one of the children.

Pittman, who is currently in jail, is now facing six additional charges, according to police.

"The safety and well-being of our children remain our highest priority," Miami police Chief Manuel Morales said in a statement. "Crimes against minors are among the most heinous offenses, and we will continue to dedicate every resource to ensure those responsible are brought to justice. I commend the tireless efforts of our Special Victims Unit detectives, who work relentlessly to identify victims, locate offenders, and protect the most vulnerable members of our community."