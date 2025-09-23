Miami man accused of child sex crimes after police find over 100 images of child abuse material

A 21-year-old man faces several charges after being arrested for child sex crimes, the City of Miami Police Department confirmed Tuesday.

According to MPD, Osher Joshua Pittman was initially accused of inappropriately touching an 8-year-old girl while she was at his home in May 2025.

Investigation launched following allegations

Police said during an interview on May 19 with Internet Crimes Against Children detectives, the victim said that while she was in Pittman's living room, he inappropriately touched her. At the time of the incident, the child's mother, who was reportedly dating Pittman, was asleep in another room.

Pittman was taken into custody on a complaint of sexual battery on May 27, according to an arrest affidavit.

On Aug. 18, ICAC received a cyber tip concerning the online upload of child sexual abuse content, which led to a search warrant being issued for Pittman's home.

Osher Pittman, 21, faces 15 counts of possession of sexual performance by child. Miami Police Department

During the search, detectives found electronic devices, including a laptop and cellphone, that contained over 100 images of child sexual abuse material, an arrest affidavit states.

Dozens of charges brought against Pittman

MPD said Pittman was charged with 15 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child, one count of engaging in sexual conduct with animals/images and one count of sexual battery of a minor.

"Through meticulous investigative work, detectives were able to successfully bring a perpetrator of such despicable acts to justice and therefore prevent further harm to innocent children," MPD said in a statement.

Pittman remains in custody at the Turner Gilford Correctional Center. No bond has been set.

The department is urging anyone with information concerning Pittman's crimes or any victims to come forward by calling 305-603-6300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com.