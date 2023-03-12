Oscars 2023: List of nominees

Oscar predictions and what to watch for 2023 Oscar predictions and what to watch for at this year's Academy Awards 03:32

At the 95th Academy Awards Sunday night, all eyes will be watching to see if "Everything Everywhere All at Once" can cap off its sweep of major industry awards. Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Oscars for the third time, with the ceremony being broadcast live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The genre-defying "Everything Everywhere All at Once," co-written and co-directed by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, came into the night with the most nominations, and had already won the top prizes given out by the Screen Actors Guild, Directors Guild, Producers Guild and Writers Guild. All four movies that had previously won each of those awards went on to win best picture at the Oscars, according to the New York Times.

The cast has also been given its fair share of recognition, with Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis taking home individual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The ensemble also won best cast in a motion picture at the ceremony, which is often considered an Oscar bellwether.

Others vying for best picture include the blockbuster sequels "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water," along with more traditional Academy Award fare like "The Banshees of Inisherin," which received nine total nominations, and "Tár," which got six nods of its own, including a best actress nomination for Cate Blanchett.

A full list of winners and nominees is below:

Best picture

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Triangle of Sadness"

"Women Talking"

Best actor

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"

Best actress

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Cate Blanchett, "Tár"

Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best director

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

Todd Field, "Tár"

Ruben Ostlund, "Triangle of Sadness"

Best supporting actor

Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"

Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"

Brendan Gleeson, "Banshees on Inisherin"

Barry Keoghan, "Banshees of Inisherin"

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau, "The Whale"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

International film

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)

"Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)

"Close" (Belgium)

"EO" (Poland)

"The Quiet Girl" (Ireland)

Best animated feature

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"The Sea Beast"

"Turning Red"

Original screenplay

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Triangle of Sadness"

Adapted screenplay

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"Living"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Women Talking"

Visual effects

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

Original score

Volker Bertelmann, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Justin Hurwitz, "Babylon"

Carter Burwell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Son Lux, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

John Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Original song

"Applause," from "Tell It Like a Woman"

"Hold My Hand," from "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"

"This Is a Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Documentary feature

"All That Breathes"

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

"Fire of Love"

"A House Made of Splinters"

"Navalny"

Documentary short subject

"The Elephant Whisperers"

"Haulout"

"How Do You Measure a Year?"

"The Martha Mitchell Effect"

"Stranger at the Gate"

Cinematography



James Friend, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Darius Khondj, "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"

Mandy Walker, "Elvis"

Roger Deakins, "Empire of Light"

Florian Hoffmeister, "Tár"

Costume design

"Babylon"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

Animated short

"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"

"The Flying Sailor"

"Ice Merchants"

"My Year of Dicks"

"An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it"

Live action short

"An Irish Goodbye"

"Ivalu"

"Le Pupille"

"Night Ride"

"The Red Suitcase"

Film editing

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Sound

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Batman"

"Elvis"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Production design

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Babylon"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"

Makeup and hairstyling