"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Ke Huy Quan delivers emotional acceptance speech for best supporting actor Oscar win

Ke Huy Quan took home the Academy Award for best actor in a supporting role at the Oscars on Sunday night, delivering a moving speech as he accepted the honor.

"My mom is 84 years old, and she's at home watching. Mom, I just won an Oscar!" Quan said, opening his speech to riotous applause and cheers from the audience.

"My journey started on a boat," Quan continued. "I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow I ended up here on Hollywood's biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it's happening to me. This, this, is the American Dream."

Quan's win was the latest in an extensive line of accolades for the "Everything Everywhere all at Once" star, who earned widespread acclaim and popular praise for his performance in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's hit film.

Quan has become known for rousing acceptance speeches as he's collected prize after prize at major award ceremonies this year. The actor delivered his remarks with trademark candor after winning the Oscar on Sunday night.

Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Quan's role as the devoted husband and business partner of an overworked laundromat owner, played by fellow Oscar nominee Michelle Yeoh, marked an inspiring comeback for the actor, who stepped away from the big screen in the mid-1990s after rising to prominence as a child actor in the '80s films "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "The Goonies."

"Dreams are something you have to believe in," he said Sunday night. "I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive. Thank you, thank you so much for welcoming my back. I love you. Thank you, thank you, thank you!"