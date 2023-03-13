Jamie Lee Curtis wins for best supporting actress: "I just won an Oscar!"

Jamie Lee Curtis waited a long time for her first Oscar nomination — but the wait paid off.

Curtis won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in " Everything Everywhere All at Once." She plays an IRS agent who has several guises through different timelines in the multiverse.

Jamie Lee Curtis won the Oscar for best supporting actress in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Curtis, the child of Hollywood stars Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, made reference to her famous parents in her emotional acceptance speech.

"My mother and my father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories," Curtis said, beginning to cry as she accepted the award. "I just won an Oscar!"

The 64-year-old actor became the eighth oldest in the category's history to win, surpassing Judi Dench, who won for her role in "Shakespeare in Love."

In an interview with CBS "Sunday Morning" last fall, Curtis reflected on her role in the "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which was nominated for 11 Oscars. "I know women like Deirdre Beaubeirdre. I think we all do. We all have had so many disappointments, so many opportunities that then break your heart. And I think that Deirdre's heart has just been broken. I know her. And I love her," she said.

Curtis has had a long career in Hollywood, starred in films including the "Halloween" franchise movies starting in 1978, along with other notable projects such as "Trading Places," "My Girl," "True Lies" and "Knives Out." But it was her performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" that ultimately landed her in the Oscars' record books.

Last month, Curtis won at the SAG Awards for best supporting actress.

Curtis beat Angela Bassett, Kerry Condon, Hong Chau and Stephanie Hsu in the category.