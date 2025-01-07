Oren Alexander, accused of multiple rapes and sex trafficking, set to appear in Miami federal court

MIAMI - Prominent real estate broker Oren Alexander, one of the three Alexander brothers facing multiple rape and sex trafficking charges, is set to appear Tuesday afternoon in Miami federal court for a pre-trial release hearing.

Last week, U.S. Magistrate Judge Eduardo Sanchez denied bond for Oren's twin brother, Alon Alexander, 37, saying he posed a flight risk due to his ties to Israel, where his parents and wife reside. Their older brother, Tal, was previously denied bond in December.

Oren and Tal Alexander are known for brokering deals on high-end properties in New York City and Miami for clients that included Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Liam Gallagher, and Lindsay Lohan. In 2022, they started a new real estate company called Official.

Alon Alexander attended law school and joined the family's private security business.

The brothers were charged in New York with luring, drugging and violently raping dozens of women over more than a decade. Federal prosecutors have identified at least 40 victims.

A recent civil lawsuit in Colorado alleges that Alon raped a 17-year-old during the 2017 Aspen X Games while Oren sexually assaulted another woman in the same hotel room. Defense attorneys claim these lawsuits are financially motivated and deny any wrongdoing.

Alon and Oren Alexander are also facing state charges in Miami-Dade, where prosecutors allege they used their wealth and status to lure and assault at least three women.

The brothers have denied the allegations, saying through their attorneys that any sex was consensual.