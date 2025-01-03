Alexander brothers accused of federal sex crimes to attend Miami pre-trial release hearing

MIAMI - Two of the three prominent Alexander brothers, who are facing multiple rape and sex trafficking charges, will attend a pre-trial release hearing Friday morning in Miami federal court.

Alon Alexander and his 37-year-old twin brother, Oren, and their older brother Tal Alexander face similar charges based on accusations from women in Miami Beach and New York going back years. Oren and Tal are high-profile real estate brokers with celebrity clients and multimillion-dollar deals in both states. Alon Alexander worked at the family's private security firm.

Alon Alexander's attorney, Howard Srebnick, is trying to convince U.S. Magistrate Judge Eduardo Sanchez that if he is granted bond, he would show up for future hearings and would not flee.

In his proposal for Alon's house arrest, Srebnick said they've identified a two-bedroom apartment in Miami-Dade where he could stay during the period of pre-trial release. He said they had a security company check out the apartment, which is not on the water, has a security gate, and a single-door entry to the unit. He added that the company has prepared a security plan.

The government said the brothers are a flight risk because of their wealth, but their family has offered everything they own to secure their release.

Srebnick said in the motion that the job of the judge is to ensure the community's safety, and not to punish the defendant before trial even begins.

The brothers are facing sex trafficking charges involving dozens of women over a decade.

Just this week, CBS Miami news partner the Miami Herald reported that another alleged victim has come forward, this time in Colorado. The woman claims she was drugged and aggressively raped by Alon Alexander at a hotel during the 2017 "X Games" in Aspen. She said at the time she was a teenager.

While this was allegedly happening, she claims Oren Alexander was sexually assaulting another woman on a bed.

The brothers' attorneys say this is just another attempt to squeeze money out of them.

Alon and his brother, Oren, were last in Miami-Dade court on Dec. 13 as they're also facing state charges. Prosecutors say they've sexually assaulted women for years using their wealth and status to lure them - and in some cases drugging them.