Orange Blossom Classic brings more than boon to local economy

MIAMI - The Orange Blossom Classic took place at the Hardrock Stadium on Sunday with JSU facing FAMU.

The game is supposed to emphasize the importance of HBCU's, but the impact it has on the local economy and small businesses is huge.

"We are very intentional with supporting our small businesses," Executive Director Kendra Bulluck said. "So we have what we call our minority business directory, It's called our Business Unite Program, and we put out a directory of small businesses that people can patronize while they're here in town."

Bulluck said since 2021, this game has had a $31 million impact on the local community.

This year?

"For 2023, we're expecting to bring in about $16 million," she said.

She said this classic celebrates the history of HBCUs and their ongoing importance.

"They were started during a time of segregation, and it gave us an opportunity to achieve an education, just like our counterparts," she said. "Today, it's important because those schools that have just as much impact, they have just as much significance as our other institutions."

Institutions, she said kids attending the game will be inspired to go to.

"When I was growing up, I had the opportunity to experience homecomings, I had the opportunity to experience classics and that's typically what sparks the younger generations interest," she said. "Whatever it is that you're exposed to, that's typically what you gravitate to."

One of the goals of this game is also to raise scholarships and funds for the schools participating and for students interested in attending HBCUs.