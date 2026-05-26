Opa-locka junkyard fire continues to smolder as business owners hope to rise from the ashes: "This is our entire life"

One of the largest fires in Opa-locka history continues to smolder one day after a massive blaze broke out inside a junkyard and spread to nearby businesses, forcing about 125 people to evacuate their homes and reduced structures to rubble.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, more than 80 units responded to reports of several vehicles that were on fire in the 13100 block of Cairo Lane just after 5 p.m. Monday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews continue pouring water on a massive junkyard fire in Opa-locka on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

"We encountered a large junkyard that was on fire, with heavy winds from a storm had already started pushing the fire westward into a secondary business," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Ray Jadallah said. "All in all, a total of six business have been impacted."

Two junkyards, a trucking company and three small businesses were impacted by the blaze, but no homes in the area were impacted, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

But business owners that spoke with CBS News Miami said they were devastated as they looked on in horror as flames devoured their livelihood.

"I am really, really emotional," business owner Isela Gutierrez told CBS News Miami. "We have lost our business, family business. We've been here for 35 years."

Gutierrez said she was heartbroken to see her family-run business reduced to ashes.

More than 800 salvaged cars and used auto parts have now been turned into piles of burnt debris.

"This is hard," an emotional Gutierrez said. "It's super hard. It's not just money. This is our entire life here."

Her family's junkyard business was one of the six that was destroyed by the massive fire.

Crews are seen pouring water on a massive junkyard fire in Opa-locka on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Thick black smoke filled and eerie orange sky above Opa-locka when the blaze broke out on Monday evening.

At one point, fire crews needed to cut through a business in order to pour water on the flames inside.

Mimi and Fantasma, Gutierez's dogs, were inside the building when the fire broke out. They managed to make it out alive and were reunited on Tuesday morning.

She said she was grateful that no injuries were reported because of the fire, and she's hoping the business can rise form the ashes.

"God is the only one who can help us right now," Gutierez said. "I know He's going to do a miracle for us."

Business owners who CBS News Miami spoke with said that insurance they have for their company don't cover salvaged cars and used auto parts – which is exactly what was destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.