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Massive five-alarm junkyard fire sends thick smoke over Opa-locka; no injuries reported

By
Zachary Bynum
Zachary Bynum
Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Zachary Bynum is a digital content producer for CBS Atlanta and the South region.
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Zachary Bynum,
Anna McAllister
Anna McAllister
Reporter
Anna McAllister joined the CBS 4 team as a reporter in December 2022 and is ecstatic to be back in South Florida.
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Anna McAllister

/ CBS Miami

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A massive junkyard fire is sending thick plumes of smoke over the Opa-locka area this evening. 

The blaze, near Northwest 135th Street and Cairo Lane, has rapidly intensified, reaching four alarms as it spreads through the junkyard.

Live footage shows dark smoke billowing into the air, visible from miles away and potentially impacting air quality in nearby neighborhoods. 

Fire crews are on the scene working to contain the flames as the situation continues to develop.

CBS News Miami's Anna McAllister is on the scene and will provide live updates through the evening.

Stay with CBS News Miami for the latest on this breaking story.

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