Massive five-alarm junkyard fire sends thick smoke over Opa-locka; no injuries reported

A massive junkyard fire is sending thick plumes of smoke over the Opa-locka area this evening.

The blaze, near Northwest 135th Street and Cairo Lane, has rapidly intensified, reaching four alarms as it spreads through the junkyard.

Live footage shows dark smoke billowing into the air, visible from miles away and potentially impacting air quality in nearby neighborhoods.

Fire crews are on the scene working to contain the flames as the situation continues to develop.

CBS News Miami's Anna McAllister is on the scene and will provide live updates through the evening.

Stay with CBS News Miami for the latest on this breaking story.