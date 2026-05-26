Opa-Locka residents demand the city to take action after repeated junk yard fires: "I've seen 3 within a year"

Opa-locka is grappling with a serious public safety issue as large junk yard fires continue to plague the area, with at least five blazes erupting over the past five years. Most of the fires have involved junk cars, sending flames and thick black smoke high into the air.

Malcolm Davis, who owns Pro Cuts Barber Shop across the street from Opa-locka City Hall, is calling for the city to intervene.

"I've seen three within a year," Davis said. "I think they need to go ahead and check. I don't know if it's code enforcement or whoever needs to go over there. They probably need to go and check what it is that's setting these fires off, these large fires".

Davis emphasized that the fires are more than just a nuisance, pointing to the detrimental effects on health and daily life.

"I think it's really just an inconvenience for a lot of the residents that have to deal with the smoke that's up in the air," Davis said. He noted the impact on "those who have to, who have respiratory problems, those who have to stay in the house, those who may have to not go to their business because of that".

On social media, there is a mounting call to ban junk car companies in response to the constant threat.

Jasmine Siggers, who had to evacuate during the most recent fire, expressed her anxiety about the situation.

"I'm just nervous it's gonna happen again, so I hope it doesn't," Siggers said.