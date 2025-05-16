Watch CBS News
Local News

Man hit and killed in early morning crash in Opa-locka, Miami-Dade deputies say

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Pedestrian struck and killed in early morning crash in Opa-locka, MDSO deputies say
Pedestrian struck and killed in early morning crash in Opa-locka, MDSO deputies say 00:39

A man was killed early Friday after being struck by a vehicle while crossing NW 27th Avenue outside a designated crosswalk in Opa-locka, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 5:34 a.m. as the vehicle was heading north on NW 27th Avenue. 

Authorities said the driver stayed at the scene after hitting the adult male pedestrian, who was transported to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

Traffic Homicide detectives from the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office have taken over the investigation. Officials have not released the victim's identity or any other details.

The sheriff's office said no further information was immediately available.

CBS Miami Team

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.