Man hit and killed in early morning crash in Opa-locka, Miami-Dade deputies say

Pedestrian struck and killed in early morning crash in Opa-locka, MDSO deputies say

A man was killed early Friday after being struck by a vehicle while crossing NW 27th Avenue outside a designated crosswalk in Opa-locka, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 5:34 a.m. as the vehicle was heading north on NW 27th Avenue.

Authorities said the driver stayed at the scene after hitting the adult male pedestrian, who was transported to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

Traffic Homicide detectives from the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office have taken over the investigation. Officials have not released the victim's identity or any other details.

The sheriff's office said no further information was immediately available.