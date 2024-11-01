Watch CBS News
Woman killed in Halloween night shooting in Opa-locka

By Morgan Rynor, John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

OPA-LOCKA - A woman died in a Halloween night shooting that sent children running for cover.

According to police, around 10:30 p.m. they received a call about a shooting on NW 135 Street near NW 41 Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center where she died.

The shooting appears to have happened in the parking of a restaurant.

Right across the street from the shooting, kids were trick-or-treating at the time. Christine Cabrera said her kids ran inside in a panic.

"My kids ran inside, they called me hysterical. When I got here I don't know what happened. I saw those two cars there (in the parking lot), I told them probably a shooting, probably a stabbing. It's sad. It's sad to see anybody's life over a bar fight," she said.

Police said their preliminary findings indicate that the shooting was domestic related and detectives are determining the familial ties. One man has been detained.  

