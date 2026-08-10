Former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney pleads guilty to manslaughter in stabbing death of boyfriend in 2022

A former OnlyFans model who was accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death inside a Miami apartment in 2022 has accepted a plea deal and will spend the next several years behind bars.

Courtney Clenney appeared inside a Miami courtroom on Monday morning where she accepted the deal, which included her pleading guilty to manslaughter with a deadly weapon.

She had previously been charged with second-degree murder.

As part of the plea agreement, Clenney is expected to spend 6 years in prison followed by 5 years of probation. Upon her release, she will have to undergo a mental health evaluation and treatment as well as a substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

In addition, Clenney will not be allowed to benefit financially from this case.

This deal comes after the stabbing death of Christian Obumseli in April 2022. Days after he was killed, Clenney was arrested in Hawaii and charged with second-degree murder.

She claimed it was self-defense because he was abusive. Her attorney also previously claimed she threw the knife to protect herself. However, the attorney for Obumseli's family said that couldn't have been true.

Christian Toby Obumseli and Courtney Clenney https://www.instagram.com/christianvstoby/

Both attorneys addressed those claims back in 2024.

"It shows the court that our client is in fact credible, her self-defense is credible, and the action she took that night was necessary to save her own life," Clenney's attorney Frank Prieto said.

Attorney Larry Handfield disagreed.

"That's inconsistent with common sense," he said. "There's no way that you would, if you throw a knife, that the knife is going to land so deep in a downward position."

Clenney's parents were previously charged with illegally hacking into Obumseli's computer, but those charges were later dropped.

Video of a previous confrontation between Obumseli and Clenney months before his death was shown in court, and evidence released since Clenney's arrest painted a troubling relationship between the two.

At the end of July, Clenney's lawyers announced a plea agreement was reached as the case was moving closer to a trial.

Last week, the attorney for Obumseli's family released a statement in response to the deal, saying in part, "Pleading guilty and accepting full responsibility will begin the process of bringing closure to a very tragic life-changing event for the Obumseli family."