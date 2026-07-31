OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death in 2022 reaches plea deal

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney has taken a plea deal in the 2022 stabbing death of her boyfriend at the couple's Miami apartment, her legal team confirmed to CBS News Miami.

The Prieto Law Firm and Puglisi-Carames, Clenney's attorney, confirmed that a plea deal has been reached, but said in a statement that "the terms of the agreement are not final until accepted by the Court."

Clenney, 30, who amassed 2 million followers on Instagram as Courtney Tailor, initially pleaded not guilty of fatally stabbing Christian Obumseli, 27, on April 3rd, 2022, in their "One Paraiso" condo in Edgewater.

Her attorneys had previously argued that Clenney acted in self-defense during a domestic dispute.

The firm said that they will not be commenting any more on the plea agreement until August 10, when they will be presenting the specific terms to the Court.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is released.