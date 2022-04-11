Instagram model who allegedly stabbed man to death in Florida condo "acted in self-defense," attorney says

The family of a man who was allegedly stabbed to death by an Instagram model in an expensive Florida condo wants her arrested. But CBS Miami reports that Courtney Clenney's attorney said she has not been charged in the death of Christian Toby Obumseli because she did not commit a crime. Frank Prieto said she was acting in self-defense and there should be no charges filed.

"We're confident when the state attorney takes their final review along with the City of Miami police department, they'll find that there's no case here," said Prieto.

Clenney uses the name Courtney Tailor on Instagram and OnlyFans, where she has more than 2 million followers.

Obumseli's family told CBS Miami that he was a soft-spoken man and the idea that his killing was warranted is unthinkable.

"We have no cause to believe that this was a case of self-defense. Toby was raised with a, by a very strong family with strong morals, strong values, he does not come from that," said Karen Egbuna, a cousin of Obumseli.

Prieto said Clenney kicked Obumseli out of the apartment she was renting a week prior to his death because of domestic abuse allegations.

Miami police said they were called to One Paraiso, an expensive condo in the Edgewater neighborhood of Miami, to investigate a report of domestic violence. There, they found Obumseli suffering from a knife wound. He died while being transported to a hospital.

Prieto said the two were together for about two years and their relationship was complicated.

"It was clearly a toxic relationship, (they) had their ups and downs and, unfortunately, it culminated with his death," he said.

Prieto said Clenney is actively seeking professional help to process the trauma experienced on the night of the stabbing.

"The detectives and myself thought it was best to have her Baker Acted that evening. We've had an open line of communication and we've offered to sit down with them and provide any additional assistance they may want to close their investigation," he said.

Larry Handfield, the attorney representing Obumseli's family, said that they have had a successful meeting with the State Attorney's Office. He said they found out he died when the medical examiner called and asked if they can donate his organs.

"All they're looking for is justice. The suspect that was involved in this incident has not been arrested. I'm confident, having a meeting with the State Attorney's Office, that they were very attentive and asked all the necessary questions," said attorney Larry Handfield.