Courtney Clenney case: Parents of OnlyFans model accused of boyfriend's murder booked into Miami-Dade jail

MIAMI -- The parents of a Miami-Dade woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend two years ago were booked into jail Tuesday to face charges related to tampering with the victim's laptop.

Deborah Clenney, 57, was booked into the county jail around 8:15 a.m. and her husband, Kim Clenney, 60, was booked into the facility around 8:30 a.m., according to jail records.

The couple's daughter, Courtney Clenney, 27, has been accused of killing Christian Obumseli to death in their condo in Edgewater in April 2022. She was still in custody as of Tuesday

Her parents are each facing a charge of unauthorized access to a computer after prosecutors say they were able to successfully log into Obumseli's computer even though they did not have permission to do so.

Courtney Clenney has said that she stabbed Obumseli in self-defense.

The Clenney couple were arrested late last month in Austin, Texas.

Records obtained by CBS News Miami show Kim and Deborah Clenney were booked at 2:34 p.m. by the Travis County Sheriff's Office on out-of-state felony charges and were being held without bond for another agency.