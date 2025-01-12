Florida State Rep. Gottlieb reacts to State Rep. Cassel's departure from Democratic Party

CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede talks to State Representative Michael Gottlieb, a Democrat who represents portions of Broward County, about the recent decision by now-former Democrat State Representative Hillary Cassel, also from Broward County, to leave the Democrats and join the GOP, the second lawmaker to do so this month.

Cassel, who ran unopposed for her second term last November, in a post on X, bashed the Democratic Party over what she called a lack of support for Israel and said she believes Republicans offer a better vision for Florida. Jim and his guest discuss that and other things as well.

Guest: State Rep. Michael Gottlieb/(D) Broward County