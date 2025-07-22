Watch CBS News
Local News

One injured in Fort Lauderdale shooting, police say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Police said it happened in the 3000 block of Northwest 68th Street.

Police respond to 911 call

At approximately 12:38 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police Department received a 911 call reporting a shooting, according to a statement from the department.

Officers arrived at the scene and located one adult victim, who was transported by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to Broward Health North for treatment.

Police have not released the victim's condition or said what may have led to the shooting. 

Ongoing investigation at apartment complex

The investigation is ongoing and police have released no further details at this time.

Chopper 4 video showed several police cruisers at the scene, with police tape cordoning off a section of the area. Also, several police officers were observed at the apartment complex.

This developing story will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.