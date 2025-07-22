One injured in Fort Lauderdale shooting, police say

Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Police said it happened in the 3000 block of Northwest 68th Street.

Police respond to 911 call

At approximately 12:38 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police Department received a 911 call reporting a shooting, according to a statement from the department.

Officers arrived at the scene and located one adult victim, who was transported by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to Broward Health North for treatment.

Police have not released the victim's condition or said what may have led to the shooting.

Ongoing investigation at apartment complex

The investigation is ongoing and police have released no further details at this time.

Chopper 4 video showed several police cruisers at the scene, with police tape cordoning off a section of the area. Also, several police officers were observed at the apartment complex.

This developing story will be updated as soon as more details become available.