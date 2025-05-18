Watch CBS News
One woman is dead, at least one other is injured after gunfire erupts in Lauderhill, police say

A woman has died and another is in the hospital after a shooting in a Lauderhill neighborhood early Sunday morning, police say. 

According to the Lauderhill Police Department, at about 2 a.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of NW 38th Avenue. When they arrived, they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds. One woman died at the scene. The other woman was transported to a Broward County hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

According to witnesses, the woman who died was visiting from Bradenton to celebrate a family member's 62nd birthday.  At some point, witnesses said, at least two men began shooting at each other, and the woman was caught in the crossfire.

Lauderhill police said the motive is unknown, and the suspects have not been identified.  

Police cordoned off the neighborhood all Sunday morning with crime scene investigators and homicide detectives processing the area. 

The death investigation remains open and active. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story. We'll update more as information becomes available. 

