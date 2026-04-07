Offset recovering after shooting at South Florida casino; rapper Lil Tjay detained, charged with disorderly conduct

Hip hop star Offset is recovering in a South Florida hospital after a shooting at the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, where rapper Lil Tjay was detained and later charged with disorderly conduct, though not in connection with the gunfire.

According to Seminole police, just after 7 p.m. Monday, officers were on-site immediately after the shooting, which took place at the Hollywood entertainment venue located just north of Miami. Authorities said "the situation was contained quickly."

Police initially said in a statement on Monday night that two people had been detained, but on Tuesday morning it was announced that one of those people was not facing charges.

In an updated release sent out by Seminole police, the other person has been arrested in connection to the incident.

Tione Jayden "Lil Tjay" Merritt. Broward County Sheriff's Office

"The investigation to identify one or more additional persons involved in the incident are ongoing," Seminole police said in the statement.

According to police the shooting took place after a fight broke out in the valet area of the hotel and casino.

Rapper "Lil Tjay" charged with disorderly conduct after Offset shooting

Police said Tione Jayden Merritt, 24, also known as rapper Lil Tjay, was charged with disorderly conduct and was booked into the Broward County Jail late Monday night.

He has not been charged in connection with the shooting, and his lawyer released a statement about rumors swirling about his involvement.

"Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting," attorney Dawn M. Florio said in a statement. "Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted new sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors."

Offset was married to rapper Cardi B

Offset and Cardi B had been secretly married back in September of 2017 and share three children together.

However, Cardi B announced that she field for divorce from Offset in 2024. According to reports, that divorce was finalized.