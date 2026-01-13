Officer shoots dog after being attacked while responding to rabbit killing in Fort Lauderdale

A Fort Lauderdale woman is recalling the harrowing moments on Tuesday morning when she says a dog entered her home and stole her son's precious rabbit, killed it, and how police responded and shot the dog.

Katia Rodriguez told CBS News Miami, "It is a horrible thing because my son lost his pet. They should have kept the dog on a leash. I feel bad for the rabbit. We had raised it and taken care of it and fed it. This is a horrible feeling. I can't buy another rabbit."

She said, "The dog came into the house and was able to attack our rabbit. It was in an enclosure. The dog had the rabbit in his mouth. I called the police. When the cops came, the dog attacked the officer. The rabbit was special. He was my son's first pet. Now I don't know what to tell him."

Rodriguez said, "I don't blame the dog. You have to blame the owner. I don't know who the owner is. I have not seen the dog before."

Fort Lauderdale Police say a homeowner called them for help after a large dog entered their home at 7:40 a.m. near S.W. 28th Ave. and 8th St. and snatched their rabbit and killed it and attacked the homeowner.

Police say when they arrived they located the dog outside and saw that it had a rabbit in its mouth. They say the dog dropped the rabbit and attacked the officer, biting him in the forearm.

They say the dog took off but it was located nearby with the help of Broward Animal Care and turned over to them. Broward Animal Care says the American bulldog terrier was taken to a shelter and treated and later euthanized humanely at the owner's request.

A spokesman for Broward Animal Care it was not known if the dog owner would face any citation or charge. That is under investigation.

Ingrid Baker, a neighbor, told CBS News Miami that she had seem the dog roaming through her neighborhood before and she worried something bad might happen.

Baker said, "He would come here and bark at cats randomly. Two days ago he was barking at cats and attacking cats. We are alll about keeping animals in check. You have to take care and keep them on a leash and be a responsible dog owner. Don't let them roam around."