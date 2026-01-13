Family’s pet rabbit killed after dog breaks into home A heartbreaking scene unfolded in a Miami neighborhood when a dog ran into a stranger’s home and snatched a beloved family rabbit. Police responded quickly, but were forced to fire at the dog when it turned on an officer. The family’s pet rabbit did not survive, and the dog was later euthanized. CBS Miami's Peter D’Oench was live at the scene with the latest on what happened, the family’s reaction, and how police handled the dangerous situation.