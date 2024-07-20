Watch CBS News
Odell Beckham Jr. hosts first youth football camp as Miami Dolphin

By Steve Maugeri

/ CBS Miami

Odell Beckham Jr. holds first youth football camp as Miami Dolphin 01:42

MIAMI — As the Miami Dolphins' newest wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gets ready for his first training camp, he still squeezes in time for his annual youth football camp.

This was the first football camp Soupaimy Giaies had ever attended.

"Never been able to do this but it was fun," he said.

The campers were star-struck while they were so close to the NFL star.

"Yeah it was fun meeting him," Giaies said.

"It was a dream come true," added Malik Prescott, another camper. "I grew up watching OBJ."  

Beckham Jr. told CBS News Miami he has hosted this camp for the last few years and even if he moves to a new team, he brings the camp. 

"It's just wherever, wherever we're at," the Dolphins player said. "We're in Miami now, we're just always wanna do my best and show up for the city and gain some love."

Beckham Jr. said what brings him back every year is the kids. And, he said it's a great way to meet people in his new city. 

"Once upon a time, I was them. Before I was me, I always had dreams and aspirations and was just able to see them in front," he said. "It lets you see your goals that you can achieve."

Each camper gets a card signed by Beckham Jr. Soupaimy told CBS News Miami even though it's his first camp, it is already one of a kind.

"This my time so I don't think all my camps gonna be like this," he said. "Probably not."

Steve Maugeri

Steve Maugeri joined the CBS News Miami team in April 2024. Steve has always loved the beach and is excited to live this close to the ocean within a major city as well!

