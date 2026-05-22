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Fire crews race to extinguish massive blaze at RV, home in Northwest Miami-Dade

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Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

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Fire crews in Northwest Miami-Dade raced to extinguish a massive blaze that officials said started near an RV and then spread to a nearby home early Friday morning.

Few details have been released by officials, but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the incident occurred in the area of Northwest 122nd Street and Northwest 17th Place near Opa-Locka.

There are several homes and trees in the area, but officials said that the flames didn't sppear to spread to any other structures.

The fire has since been extinguished, but fire crews are remaining at the scene to ensure that no hot spots flare up and ignite another fire.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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