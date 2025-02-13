Police perimeter set up in Northwest Miami-Dade near 151st Street and I-95

MIAMI — A police perimeter has been set up in Northwest Miami-Dade following a late Thursday morning chase involving possible shooting suspects on the loose, CBS News Miami has learned.

Police are currently searching around the area near 151st Street and Interstate 95, where it is believed that a possibly armed man and woman bailed out of a black Nissan Altima in the northbound lanes, impacting nearby traffic just south of the Golden Glades.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, the situation began as a shots-fired call in West Park around 11 a.m., where deputies responded and pursued the Nissan into Miami-Dade County. There are no victims at this time and the suspects have yet to be found.

CBS News Miami has learned that Thomas Jefferson Middle School, which is nearby, is possibly under lockdown due to police activity.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.