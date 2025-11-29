Person dead, 3 people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash near Miami International Airport, deputies say

One person is dead and three other people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash near Miami International Airport late Friday night, deputies said.

Around 11:11 p.m., deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office's Midwest District responded to a crash with reported injuries in the area of Northwest 62nd Avenue and Northwest 12th Street.

According to the preliminary investigation, deputies arrived on scene and found three separate vehicles that had crashed into each other, with several people involved suffering from injuries, MDSO said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and took four people to Kendall HCA Hospital, where one of the drivers died, MDSO said. The other three victims remain hospitalized in stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are currently under investigation by MDSO's Traffic Homicide Unit.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.