Major northwest Miami-Dade crash leaves 1 dead, 8 injured, officials say

A major crash reported in northwest Miami-Dade on Friday morning has left at least one person dead and eight others injured, according to officials.

The crash was reported in the area of Northwest 103rd Street and Northwest 7th Avenue, and video from the scene showed that the intersection had been closed completely for the investigation.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies located several victims at the scene when they arrived, and at least one adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told CBS News Miami that a total of nine people had been injured.

Eight of those people were evaluated, and five of them were taken to local hospitals to be treated. Three people refused to be transported.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation.

No other details were released.